Packers vs. Eagles: Game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Packers-Eagles in Week 12 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Eagles odds

Spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Eagles -275, Packers +230

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Packers +6.5

Ideally, you can get the half point and get Packets +7 or +7.5 at a slightly worse price. Green Bay hasn’t played well this season but should maintain competitiveness. After defeating the Cowboys a few weeks ago, the Packers fell by 10 points to the Titans on TNF on the short week. So Green Bay has had some extra rest. Meanwhile, the Eagles haven’t played well since losing their first game of the season to the Commanders on primetime. Philly is starting to go through the rigors of the season. If nothing else, the Packers should hang in this game.

Over/under: Under 46 points

At some point the Packers’ defense needs to start playing better. With some extra time to rest, perhaps that’ll be the case this week. The Eagles struggled last week against the Colts’ offense, a team that had just been taken over by Jeff Saturday. Philly has refused to lean on the run game and the Packers will look to contain Jalen Hurts. If that’s doable, Green Bay could keep the Eagles from blowing the doors open. The fact the Packers’ offense has struggled leads us to think the under could be the sneaky play.

Player prop: Aaron Jones anytime TD +120

This feels like a strong line for someone who has a penchant for scoring TDs. Jones has had some extra time to get healthy. He had an off game on TNF vs. the Titans and seems to do a good job bouncing back this season. The Packers will want to game plan around Jones and eating up the clock to keep the ball out of Hurts’ hands. Getting juice on Jones to score feels favorable.