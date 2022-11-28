Best NFL player prop bets for Steelers vs. Colts for Week 12 Monday Night Football

Week 12 of the NFL season will get wrapped up on Monday, November 28. This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will see the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC battle. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Steelers vs. Colts: Best NFL player prop bets

Najee Harris over 63.5 rushing yards (-115)

Harris hasn’t been able to fully re-create his breakout rookie season but is finally starting to find his groove. He has back-to-back games of 20 carries and at least 90 rushing yards. He had two touchdowns in his last game and has upside in this one, with backup running back Jaylen Warren getting ruled out already. Harris should hit the over with this rushing total.

Diontae Johnson under 46.5 receiving yards (-120)

Johnson is having a disappointing year and has made headlines for his lack of endzone trips to start the season. He has 47 receiving yards in only one of his last five games. The Colts' defense is giving up the sixth-fewest passing yards per game, limiting the upside of Johnson. He should hit the under in another subpar performance on Monday.

Michael Pittman Jr. over 66.5 receiving yards (-115)

Pittman has been the best wide receiver for the Colts this season despite their rotating door at quarterback. Matt Ryan is expected to be back under center, taking on the Steelers' defense that is allowing the second-most passing yards per game to opposing wide receivers. Despite only having 67 receiving yards once in his last five games, Pittman has such a high floor that he should be able to capitalize in the favorable matchup and surpass this total.