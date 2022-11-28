Breaking down NFL betting splits for Steelers vs. Colts on Week 12 Monday Night Football

The Week 12 Monday Night Football matchup brings us to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road to meet the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Colts, Week 12 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Colts are 2.5-point favorites. 57% of the handle and 63% of bets are being placed on the Colts to cover.

Is the public right? Yes. We’re far enough into the season where there’s enough of a sample size to analyze how these teams fare after a loss. The Colts are 3-2 against the spread when coming off a loss while the Steelers are 2-4. With the home advantage, a 2.5-point spread should be small enough for Indianapolis to clear.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 39.5. 64% of the handle and 58% of bets are being placed on the Over.

Is the public right? No. Both teams are in the bottom half of the league when it comes to overs and the Colts in particular are the second-most under friendly team in the league. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the final score is in the ballpark of 24-14.

Betting the moneyline: The Colts are home favorites with moneyline odds at -145. Moneyline odds for the Steelers are at +125. 52% of the handle and 54% of bets are being placed on the Colts to win.

Is the public right? Yes. In a battle of two teams who are fighting to keep any hopes of a postseason berth alive, the public is right to lean with the home team here. Even with last week’s loss, there seems to be a new energy with the Colts under interim head coach Jeff Saturday and that could translate well in prime time.