Week 9 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

The NFL is officially into November and the playoff race is heating up. Week 9 gets underway Thursday night when the Eagles travel to face the Texans. This week and Week 14 are the lightest weeks of football on the calendar with six teams on bye in each week.

If somehow you’ve managed to stay alive in your Survivor pool, there’s several options to consider between safe and value picks. We’ve got a look below at safe, value, and trap picks with the Bills-Jets sticking out as the biggest potential trap.

You’re welcome to just take the team favored by the most points this weekend, but there is strategy to consider if you want to survive to the end. I don’t imagine a ton of entrants are left in most pools, but if you’re still trucking along, here’s what we have to offer!

Safest picks

Chiefs over Titans

Eagles over Texans

Everyone loves a good double digit point spread. That Chiefs line seems a bit high, but they’re the clearly better team, regardless of who is playing quarterback. Both are still worth saving, but Eagles over Texans isn’t the worst idea.

Best value picks

Bengals over Panthers

This feels like a bounce-back spot for the Bengals at home against a bad Panthers team. Carolina gave the Falcons trouble after stunning the Bucs the week before, but this doesn’t seem like something that will last.

Trap pick

Patriots over Colts

Bills over Jets

The Patriots are a tough team to sort out. They went into New Jersey and beat the Jets, controlling much of the game. But prior to that, the Bears thumped them. Your guess is as good as mine as to which Patriots team you’re going to get each week.

The Bills probably crush the Jets, but a road division game is one to stay away from.