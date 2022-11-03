Best NFL player prop bets for Eagles vs. Texans for Week 9 Thursday Night Football

Week 9 of the NFL season is upon us. This week’s Thursday Night Football game will feature the Philadelphia Eagles flying down to take on the Houston Texans. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Texans: Best NFL player prop bets

Davis Mills, under 219.5 passing yards (-115)

Hey, news flash, the Texans aren’t good. The Eagles' defense has helped their team to an undefeated record and should be able to ball out on Thursday. Houston could be without wide receiver Brandin Cooks which will vastly limit the upside for Mills’ passing yards. Philly is giving up the fourth-fewest passing yards per game.

Miles Sanders, over 79.5 rushing yards (-115)

Sanders has flown under the radar this season with the high-octane offense that the Eagles have. Jalen Hurts scrambles as well as any quarterback in the league, but Sanders should shine on Thursday. Houston is giving up the most rushing yards per game by 30 more yards than the team in second place! Sanders should be able to eclipse 80 yards.

A.J. Brown over 4.5 receptions (-150)

Brown leads the team in receptions this season with 39. I’m surprised the line is this low because he has at least five receptions in six of the seven games he has played this season. The Texans are pretty good at defending the pass, but Brown should come down with at least five receptions in this game.