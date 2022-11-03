Full list of Week 9 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The playoff race is heating up across the NFL as the calendar turns to November. We’re approaching the halfway point of the regular season with 15 teams playing their ninth game in Week 9 this weekend.

The undefeated Eagles open the week traveling to face the one-win Texans on Thursday Night Football. The Titans and Chiefs face off on Sunday Night Football with the two teams sitting second and third overall in the conference, respectively. Arguably the most interesting game, however, will be the 4-4 Falcons hosting the 4-3 Chargers. Atlanta has moved into sole possession of first place, but is a home dog in this one, getting 3.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook.

I’m back with picks for the Week 9 slate. Below I’ve posted straight-up picks for each of the 13 games and then slotted them based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week, I was 3-0 on high confidence picks, 2-2 on medium picks, 2-4 on low picks, and 2-0 on no confidence picks.

High confidence

Eagles over Texans

Bills over Jets

Bengals over Panthers

Chiefs over Titans

Medium confidence

Dolphins over Bears

Packers over Lions

Patriots over Colts

Ravens over Saints

Low confidence

Vikings over Commanders

Chargers over Falcons

Jaguars over Raiders***

Rams over Bucs***

No confidence

Seahawks over Cardinals***