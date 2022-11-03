Eagles vs. Texans: Game picks, best bets for Week 9 Thursday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles are two-touchdown favorites as they’ll open up Week 9 of the NFL season with a road matchup with the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. The game will get started at 8:15 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston as the Eagles look to stay undefeated against a Texans team with just one victory through their first seven games.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Eagles vs. Texans in Week 9 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Texans odds

Spread: Eagles -14

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -750, Texans +550

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Eagles -14

I looked for just about any reason to think the Texans can keep this game close, but I’m coming up empty. The Tennessee Titans ran the ball 45 times with just 10 pass attempts last week, Houston couldn’t stop them despite knowing Derrick Henry would be getting the ball. Now, the Texans will get a dangerous offense that can beat them in a variety of ways including in the passing game where the Eagles rank No. 1 in yards per pass attempt (8.5).

Over/under: Under 45

If you can get this total anywhere above the key number of 44, take the under because it’s difficult to see where the offense will come from for the Texans, which could be without wide receiver Nico Collins again, and Brandin Cooks is unhappy after not being moved at the trade deadline. Defensively, the Eagles rank No. 2 in yards per play (4.7), and it’s tough to imagine the Texans doing much on the offensive side of the ball.

Player prop: Jalen Hurts Under 1.5 passing TDs (-105)

Hurts is coming off a four-touchdown passing game in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that’s a bit of an outlier. The Eagles could get into the red zone plenty of times, which makes this under a little scary, but Philadelphia can get creative in its rushing attack with Hurts’ legs as he enters this game with six rushing scores on the season. The Eagles will likely keep the ball on the ground more than usual in this spot, so bet against Hurts throwing multiple touchdown passes.