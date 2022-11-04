Chargers vs. Falcons: Game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers will head on the road for a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 6th from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Falcons won two of their last three games including a 37-34 overtime win over the Carolina Panthers to move to 4-4, while the Chargers are 4-3 after ending a three-game winning streak with a 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chargers vs. Falcons in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Chargers vs. Falcons odds

Spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Chargers -155, Falcons +135

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chargers -3

There’s a lot to like about this betting spot for Los Angeles considering the Chargers are coming out of the bye week, while Falcons played 68 minutes of football in their last time out. Atlanta struggled to put away a Panthers team whose front office is blatantly telling the world they don’t want to win this season considering the talent they gave up at the deadline. The Chargers had a week to think about a poor performance, and they should be focused and ready to go as the much fresher team on Sunday.

Over/under: Over 49.5

Both teams have not been good on the defensive side of the ball this season, and they should combine to get to 50 points in this spot. The Chargers rank 29th in yards per play (5.9) defensively, while the Falcons check in at 31st (6.3) in that category. Both offenses should be geared up for a big-time performance especially a Chargers offense that throws the ball on 65.6% of snaps, which ranks third in the league.

Player prop: Justin Herbert Over 281.5 yards (-115)

As mentioned in the over/under section, the Chargers throw the ball a ton, and this is a perfect scenario for Justin Herbert to put up big numbers in terms of yardage. He is getting a matchup against a Falcons defense that allows 7.7 yards per pass attempt, which is the third most in the NFL.