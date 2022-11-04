Dolphins vs. Bears: Game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they take on the Chicago Bears on the road on Sunday, November 6th. Meanwhile, the Bears followed an impressive showing against the New England Patriots with a poor defensive showing in a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Dolphins vs. Bears in Week 9 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Bears odds

Spread: Dolphins -5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -230, Bears +195

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Dolphins -5

Miami has a whole lot more to play for at this point as legitimate contenders for the postseason, and who knows what this team would be if Tua Tagovailoa has been healthy for every game? The Dolphins are 5-0 in games he started and finished, and what kind of effort we see from the Bears defense could be interesting considering they sent away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith prior to the deadline.

Over/under: Over 45.5

This feels like it will be a tough spot for the Bears defense going up against a Miami offense that ranks third in the league in yards per play (6.2), and there’s not a lot to like about either defense in this matchup. The Dolphins rank 26th in yards per play defensively (5.9), and there’s a good chance both teams have success putting points up on the board.

Player prop: Justin Fields Over 48.5 rushing yards (-125)

The Bears run the ball on 60% of their snaps, which is more than any team in the league. However, they’re going up against a Dolphins defense whose struggles come in the passing game, giving up the 28th most yards per pass attempt (7.3). Chicago will likely look to throw more often than it usually does, and that could lead to scramble opportunities for Fields, who rushed for at least 47 yards in six consecutive games.