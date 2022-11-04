Panthers vs. Bengals: Game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bengals look to come back from a tough loss to the Browns last week, and the Panthers continue to figure out the direction in which they’re headed with Matt Rhule and Christian McCaffrey gone. The Bengals enter as 7.5-point favorites.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Bengals odds

Spread: Bengals -7.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bengals -330, Panthers +275

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Panthers +7.5

This Panthers team is somehow new-and-improved despite trading away their best player. D’Onta Foreman has not yet found a defense that can stop him, and after the Bengals defense allowed Nick Chubb to rush for 101 yards on Monday night, I think they’ll have trouble containing the Carolina RB. The Bengals also took another blow on defense with the loss of CB Chidobe Awuzie to a knee injury on Monday, and the Panthers should be able to stay within a touchdown.

Over/under: Over 42.5

This should be a fun, high-powered, heavily offensive game. We can expect a high-scoring matchup from the Panthers on the ground and from Cincinnati in the air. The Bengals are averaging 23.3 points per game, and the Panthers are averaging 19.8 this season, but their averages are up over the last three games, to 26 for the Bengals and 21.7 for the Panthers.

Player prop: DJ Moore over 68.5 receiving yards (-115)

With the Bengals’ best cornerback out of commission, their secondary is going to open up some opportunities for PJ Walker to find his favorite target in wide receiver DJ Moore. Moore grabbed 152 yards last week and 69 two weeks ago. He has clearly found something that works with Walker over the past month and should be a frequent target on Sunday.