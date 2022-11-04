Packers vs. Lions: Game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers face off against the Detroit Lions in an NFC North matchup on Sunday with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET out of Ford Field. As we head into Week 9, the Lions enter on a five-game losing streak and the Packers have dropped their last four. The Packers enter as 3.5-point favorites.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Packers vs. Lions in Week 9 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Lions odds

Spread: Packers -3.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Packers -190, Lions +160

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Packers -3.5

With Allen Lazard returning and Romeo Doubs getting settled, Aaron Rodgers may finally have a receiving group that at least somewhat works for him. This Lions team continues to be plagued by injuries, including several key ones that have kept their big offensive playmakers out for weeks, and Green Bay is looking for an opportunity to come back into the fold and get some wins going again. This is the perfect game for that to happen.

Over/under: Over 49.5

The Packers are among the worst of the league in yards allowed per carry (4.9). D’Andre Swift returned to practice for the Lions on Thursday, and he and Jamaal Williams should be able to get past the Packers’ defensive line for some major plays on Sunday. Now that Aaron Rodgers has Allen Lazard back, too, we’re going to be seeing more passing yardage from the Packers, especially considering that the Lions have the worst pass defense in the NFL (8.1 yards allowed per attempt). It’s a high over, but this is going to be a competitive divisional game, and it could easy hit a 50-point total with this matchup.

Player prop: Aaron Rodgers over 261.5 passing yards (-125)

Rodgers hasn’t actually hit this mark all season — his highest passing game ended with 255 yards against the Buccaneers — but this Lions defense has been terrible at defending the pass. Last week, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 382 yards against Detroit. With Lazard back alongside Doubs, as well as TE Robert Tonyan as an option, Rodgers has a real chance to hit the over on Sunday.