Rams vs. Bucs: Game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) will travel across the country to face off against the Tampa Bay Bucs (3-5) in a rematch of the NFC Divisional round playoffs last season. The last two Super Bowl Champs are both stuck in a rut and in danger of having their respective seasons go down the drain. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady retired and then unretired, and for the fist time in the past few seasons, has looked his age. The Rams simply just cant block, and they’re sputtering right now. Kickoff for the game is set for 4: 25 pm ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Rams vs. Bucs in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Rams vs. Bucs odds

Spread: Rams +3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Rams +135 Bucs -155

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bucs -3

When looking at the numbers, the teams are almost identical when it comes to points per game, passing yards, and rushing yards. The biggest difference is when it comes to opponents points per game, and the Bucs are allowing 18 points per game, and will be the difference here. The offenses have not been as prolific as in the past, and they will probably struggle again, making it a defensive battle.

Over/under: Under 42.5

With neither offense averaging over 20 points per game, this will be a rock fight. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles will have his defense geared up to stop a banged-up Cooper Kupp. Van Jefferson should be back, which helps Matthew Stafford, but it won’t be enough. Brady and Co. have only gone over 22 once this season, so under is the play.

Player prop: Matthew Stafford under 249.5 passing yards

Stafford is averaging around 251 yards per game this season, and the Bucs rank tenth in the league against the pass, allowing about 213 yards per game, so something has to give. With Kupp hobbled, Stafford hasn’t shown the ability to develop another receiver to okay close to his favorite targets level.