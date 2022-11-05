Raiders vs. Jaguars: Game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 of the NFL season. The game is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday as both teams vie for their third win of the season. The Raiders enter as 1.5-point favorites, coming into Jacksonville with an offense severely depleted by injury issues.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Raiders vs. Jaguars in Week 9 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Jaguars odds

Spread: Raiders -1.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Raiders -125, Jags +105

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jags +1.5

I like this matchup for the Jags, especially considering that Derek Carr’s receiving options are looking very limited. Davante Adams appears to be returning to full health this week after being limited to just three receiving yards against the Saints, but WR Mack Hollins and TE Darren Waller are still questionable. This feels like a winnable one for a Jaguars team that has lost each of its last four games by a touchdown or less

Over/under: Under 48

The Jags are averaging 20.3 points per game over their last three games, and the Raiders are only slightly higher at 22.3. Las Vegas is coming off a shutout against the Saints, which obviously brings their average down quite a bit, but they were still unable to score any points over four quarters. The lack of recent successful offensive production from either team leans toward a safe bet on the under here.

Player prop: Evan Engram over 40.5 receiving yards (-115)

With the Raiders ranking among the top teams in rushing defense and among the bottom teams in pass defense, the Jags should be relying on Trevor Lawrence and his receivers to get downfield. Engram has become one of Lawrence’s most consistent targets and is averaging just under 58 yards per game over the Jags’ last four games. He led the Jags in receiving yards against the Broncos last week.