Colts vs. Patriots: Game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will hit the road on Sunday to battle the New England Patriots (4-4). The game will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, at 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Colts vs. Patriots in Week 9 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Patriots odds

Spread: Patriots -5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Patriots -230, Colts +195

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Patriots -5 (-110)

There are major questions for the Colts offense with quarterback Sam Ehlinger making his second start. Running back Jonathan Taylor’s status is unclear as he’s been dealing with an ankle injury all week and backup Nyheim Hines was traded to the Bills this week. The Pats have their own offensive issues but they’re in a more stable position at the moment and I trust them to cover a five-point spread at home.

Over/under: Under 40.5 (-110)

The Pats grinded out an ugly 22-17 victory over the Jets last week and I anticipate a similar result on Sunday. They’ll heavily lean into their running back tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris to grind down the Colts as Mac Jones continues to try to find his footing. Take the under.

Player prop: Mac Jones under 1.5 passing touchdowns (-155)

Jones will most likely continue to operate as a game manager and be capped at one touchdown. Take the under.