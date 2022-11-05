Bills vs. Jets: Game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills (6-1) will hit the road on Sunday to battle the New York Jets (5-3). The game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, at 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bills vs. Jets in Week 9 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Jets odds

Spread: Bills -11.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Bills -540, Jets +420

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jets +11.5 (-110)

Zach Wilson and the Jets were sloppy against the Patriots last Sunday and will have a shot to clean it up at home this week. Wilson most likely won’t turn the ball over three times in this one and he should have a more effective running game with Michael Carter and newcomer James Robinson being more familiar with the playbook. That should give New York enough juice on offense to cover an 11.5-point spread at home.

Over/under: Over 46 (-110)

Believe it or not, but the Bills are only 1-6 in overs this season. That could have to do with oddsmakers over projecting what the offense will produce and them not quite hitting the benchmarks. Regardless, I expect both the Bills and the Jets offenses to be humming just enough to eclipse the set point total. Take the over and expect a final score in the ballpark of 28-24.

Player prop: Josh Allen over 2.5 touchdowns (+155)

Allen and the Bills receivers will have a challenge going up an effective Jets secondary led by rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner. However, Allen has thrown for at least three touchdowns in four games this season and should be able to match that on Sunday. Take the over.