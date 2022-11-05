Vikings vs. Commanders: Game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) will hit the road on Sunday to battle the Washington Commanders (4-4). The game will take place at FedEx Field in Landover, MD, at 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Vikings vs. Commanders in Week 9 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Commanders odds

Spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Vikings -175, Commanders +150

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Vikings -3 (-120)

The Vikings continue to roll along as one of the top teams in the NFC and added another weapon to the offensive arsenal in tight end T.J. Hockenson this week. They’re facing a Commanders team that has quietly put together a three-game winning streak, all of them coming by one score. I’ll predict Minnesota taking control of this one at the road and covering easily. Take the Vikes.

Over/under: Over 43.5 (-105)

Minnesota is averaging 24.7 points per game and I expect them to cross the 30-point threshold in this one. That means just a mere pedestrian day from Washington on offense should push the over on this game, so take it.

Player prop: Taylor Heinicke longest rush over 9.5 yards (+100)

Heinicke took six carries for 29 yards and a touchdown in last week’s victory over the Colts. Heinicke has proven that he can scramble around a little bit and I think that he he’ll break off at least one 10+ yard run in this game. Take the over.