Best NFL player prop bets for Titans vs. Chiefs for Week 9 Sunday Night Football

The Sunday slate of the NFL’s Week 9 will close up the Tennessee Titans heading out on the road for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Any stand-alone game will receive more bets on it than it otherwise would, and there are plenty of prop wagering opportunities to consider. Below is a look at three prop bets you could find worth risking some cash on during Sunday Night Football.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Chiefs: Best NFL player prop bets

Derrick Henry over 87.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Chiefs are going to try to key in on Henry but volume alone should push the running back over this mark. The Titans have issues at the quarterback position, which means Henry will be even more involved than usual. Plus, he’s the best chance the Titans have of keeping Patrick Mahomes off the field for long stretches.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling over 39.5 receiving yards (-115)

Valdes-Scantling has failed to register for the Chiefs and now he has to compete with Kadarius Toney for touches as a deep threat. That being said, he has gone over this total in five out of seven games. He only needs a few plays to go over this line, so that’s the safer play.

Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+120)

Mahomes has thrown three or more touchdowns in four games this season, so there’s reason to believe he can get to this mark. He didn’t throw a single touchdown last season in this contest, so he’ll be looking to bounce back here. In primetime, Mahomes will try to make a statement through the air. At plus money, this is a nice prop to play.