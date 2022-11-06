Breaking down NFL betting splits for Titans vs. Chiefs on Week 9 Sunday Night Football

In a rematch of the 2019 AFC Championship game, the Tennessee Titans travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams will put their 5-2 records on the line as Patrick Mahomes looks to lead his team to back-to-back wins. Oppositely, it remains to be seen whether Ryan Tannehill will be under center for the Titans, as he remains a true game-time decision.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Chiefs, Week 9 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites. 47% of the handle and 61% of bets are being placed on the Titans to cover.

Is the public right? Kansas City is among the AFC’s title contenders, but they are just 3-4 against the spread this season. While the Chiefs can put points on the board, their 23rd-ranked scoring defense allows an average of 24.6 PPG. Given that their average scoring margin this season is +7.3, seeing the Titans cover the spread in this matchup feels about right.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 45.5. 67% of the handle and 69% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? The point total has finished over in four of the Chiefs’ seven games this season, though when playing at home only one of three games has finished with the point total hitting the over. Kansas City can score at will, but the Titans need to hold their end of the bargain for this to be a high-scoring affair. Unless the Chiefs pile on the points against Tennessee’s ninth-ranked scoring defense, the under seems like a likely scenario.

Betting the moneyline: The Chiefs are home favorites with moneyline odds at -500. Moneyline odds for the Titans are at +400. 90% of the handle and 86% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to win.

Is the public right? The Chiefs are the league’s best-scoring offense with an average of 31.9 PPG, while the Titans average just 17.3 PPG when playing on the road. Despite both these teams holding 5-2 records heading into Sunday night, Kansas City’s offensive weapons far outweigh Tennesse’s lone threat in Derrick Henry. The Chiefs also have a clear quarterback advantage with Patrick Mahomes, illustrating why their label as the favorites is well-warranted.