Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks ( 5-3) will travel down to Phoenix to square off against the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) in an NFC West showdown. The Seahawks were picked by some to be one of the worst teams in the league after trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos in the offseason. They’ve turned into the biggest surprise in the league on the back of Geno Smith. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have struggled this season, and it seems to be a matter of time before the head coach Kliff Kingsberry hits the unemployment line. Gametime is set for 4: 05 pm ET at State Farm Field.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Seahawks vs. Cardinals in Week 9 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds

Spread: Cardinals -2

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Seahawks +110 Cardinals -130

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Seahawks +2

The Seahawks have turned their rebuild into a retool so far this season. Smith has played better than expected, and Kenneth Walker III has been solid in place of the injured Rashad Penny. The offense is averaging 26 points a game this year, and the Cardinals are allowing 26 points per game this season. If the Seahawks can control the ground game with Walker, they should go in and get another divisional game on the road. Also, the Seahawks have covered the spread in their last four games against the Cardinals as an underdog.

Over/under: Over 49.5

For starters, the average point total at State Farm Stadium is 52.5, with the opposites of the Seahawk’s offense and the Cardinal’s defense. The total here will be over. And despite their struggles, the Cardinal’s offense has the potential to explode at any moment. Take the over here.

Player prop: Kenneth Walker III Over 71.5

Walker has been a workhorse since he became the starter in Seattle. He has averaged 101 yards per game since his workload increased. The Cardinals are allowing 110 yards on the ground per game. Walker has gone over 71 three times this season. Take the former Spartan and the over.