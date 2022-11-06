Titans vs. Chiefs: Game picks, best bets for Week 9 Sunday Night Football

The Tennessee Titans (5-2) will travel to the midwest for a matchup in primetime against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) in a battle of first-place teams. The Titans won last week despite having their starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Chiefs are well rested, coming off a bye week and a big win over the 49ers in Week 7. Game time is set for 8: 20 pm ET from Arrowhead Stadium.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Titans vs. Chiefs in Week 9 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Chiefs odds

Spread: Titans - 12.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Titans +430 Chiefs -560

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -12.5

This is a large point spread, but the Chiefs have covered their last 14 games as a heavy favorite. The number is large because Tannehill isn’t expected to play, and running back Derrick Henry didn’t practice on Thursday, so his status is up in the air. The Titans won last week with 45 rushes, ten passes and 17 points. With Willis expected to start again, and potentially no Henry, he will need to throw more, which won’t go well. Even if Patrick Mahomes and crew struggle defensively, the Titans will have trouble score to keep it close.

Over/under: Under 45

This pick is more so based on the Titan’s offense that will likely struggle without at least one of its best weapons. If Tannehill and Henry aren’t 100%, they won’t be able to follow the same formula from last week. The Chiefs will put up some points but probably won’t have to put up 30 points to win.

Player prop: TBD