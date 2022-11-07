Best NFL player prop bets for Ravens vs. Saints for Week 9 Monday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints face each other in a primetime matchup that will wrap up Week 9 of the NFL season. The Monday Night Football showdown will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The Ravens are 3-1 on the road and will look to put together a three-game winning streak at the expense of a Saints team that is coming off a 24-0 shutout win over the Raiders last week.

Ahead of Week 9’s final matchup, we have our recommendation on the best player prop bets to leverage between these two teams.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Saints: Best NFL player prop bets

Lamar Jackson, Over 62.5 rushing yards (-105)

Jackson will be without his trustworthy target tight end Mark Andrews for this matchup, and the Ravens’ backfield has been severely thinned with injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. The game script is setting up Jackson to have to do it all in order for Baltimore to walk away with the win, which means making plays outside of the pocket. New Orleans has been decent against the run, ranking 14th with an average of 112.5 yards surrendered per game. Jackson should be able to comfortably finish over his rushing total against an adequate run defense.

Alvin Kamara, Under 60.5 rushing yards (-115)

Kamara had a combined 158 yards from scrimmage last week in a shutout win versus the Raiders, but a majority of that damage was done through the receiving game. Now the Saints' Pro Bowl running back faces the Ravens’ top-five rushing defense, which allows just 95.0 yards on the ground per game. The loss of Michael Thomas for the season could mean Andy Dalton and the Saints lean heavily into using Kamara as a receiver, and with an emphasis on the passing game expect Kamara’s rushing totals to be limited as a result.

Devin Duvernay, Over 43.5 receiving yards (-135)

After Edwards was forced to leave the game with a hamstring injury and Andrews caught the injury bug as well, Devin Duvernay stepped up in last week’s win over the Buccaneers. The Ravens’ wideout had a combined 67 yards from scrimmage including a rushing score. With an offense that is severely limited and thin with weapons, Duvernay represents one of the few healthy and reliable targets for Jackson to target through the air. Finding open windows against the Saints’ 12th-ranked passing defense won’t be easy, but Duvernay should be able to surpass his allotted receiving total with extra responsibility placed on his shoulders.