Breaking down NFL betting splits for Ravens vs. Saints on Week 9 Monday Night Football

The NFL’s Week 9 slate comes to a close as the Baltimore Ravens travel for a road matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome, and the game will air on ESPN.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Saints, Week 9 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites. 36% of the handle and 26% of bets are being placed on the Saints to cover.

Is the public right? Baltimore is 3-4-1 against the spread this season, but when playing on the road they are a strong 3-1 in covering. Despite injuries affecting both teams, New Orleans has the disadvantage at quarterback with Andy Dalton and just announced their top receiver Michael Thomas will undergo season-ending surgery. The Ravens have a +3.1 average scoring margin this season, furthering the belief that they can cover the spread on Monday night.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 47.5. 70% of the handle and 50% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? The point total has finished over in three of four games played at Caesars Superdome this season, and overall five of the Saints’ eight games so far have gone over. Despite injuries hitting each team’s depth, both the Ravens and Saints rank fifth and eighth respectively in team scoring. 47.5 is a lofty number to hit, but Baltimore and New Orleans’ defenses rank 19th and 28th respectively in scoring defense. These two teams do allow their opponents to find the end zone, which could set up a high-scoring affair come Monday night.

Betting the moneyline: The Ravens are road favorites with moneyline odds at -135. Moneyline odds for the Saints are at +115. 71% of the handle and 77% of bets are being placed on the Ravens to win.

Is the public right? Baltimore is a stellar 3-1 when playing on the road this season, and momentum could be on their side as they ride a two-game winning streak heading into primetime. The Saints may have shut out the Raiders last week, but they have lost three of their last five games overall. if it comes down to talent on offense, the Ravens should be able to eke out a win.