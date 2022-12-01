Week 13 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

The NFL is headed into December and with it brings the first playoff clinching scenarios. The 2023 NFL Playoffs are still seven weeks away, but the Eagles and Vikings can each clinch a playoff berth this weekend with a win and some help. The Eagles can clinch a wild card berth with a win and losses by the Commanders, 49ers, and Seahawks, while the Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win and a Lions loss.

As we move through the week, most Survivor pools have either wrapped up or are getting reeeeeeeally close to finishing. For any remaining pools, there are strategic decisions to make, but it’s also time to get a bit more aggressive. Early in the year, participants will save teams knowing this could go all year. At this point, forget Week 17 and 18 and start thinking of this thing wrapping up in the next few weeks.

Last week, all of the teams we discussed won, even the trap picks. It was a strong week for favorites in that regard. And now, we’re back with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps in Week 13.

Safest picks

Cowboys over Colts

The Colts give teams trouble, but they’re not a good football team. Dallas is rolling along and while there is always letdown potential here, I think you stick with the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Best value picks

Ravens over Broncos

You could save the Cowboys for next week against the Texans, in which case the Ravens are the value play this week against an atrocious Broncos squad.

Trap pick

Browns over Texans

Deshaun Watson is back from his suspension and will join the Browns starting lineup. The return to Houston storyline is notable, but this is more about the fact that he hasn’t played in a competitive football game in nearly two years. Stay away from this one.