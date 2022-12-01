Full list of Week 13 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL heads into Week 13 and the playoff race is heating up. This week brings the first two playoff clinching scenarios of the year. The Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win and a Lions loss, while the Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by the Commanders, 49ers, and Seahawks.

Other than that, the playoff remains wide open. We know a few of the teams that are inevitably going to clinch a playoff berth, and the bottom of the pack is separating itself as well. But for now, most of the Week 13 slate will feature games of at least modest significance to the teams involved.

In the meantime, we’re back with straight-up picks for Week X of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week, I struggled with my medium picks. I was 4-5 there, but 4-0 on high, 1-1 on low, and 1-0 on no confidence picks.

High confidence

Ravens over Broncos

Cowboys over Colts

Medium confidence

Bills over Patriots

Eagles over Titans

Seahawks over Rams

Bucs over Saints

Low confidence

Vikings over Jets

Commanders over Giants

Lions over Jaguars***

Packers over Bears

49ers over Dolphins

Bengals over Chiefs***

Raiders over Chargers***

No confidence

Texans over Browns

Falcons over Steelers