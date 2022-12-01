Full list of Week 13 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL heads into Week 13 and the playoff race is heating up. This week brings the first two playoff clinching scenarios of the year. The Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win and a Lions loss, while the Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by the Commanders, 49ers, and Seahawks.
Other than that, the playoff remains wide open. We know a few of the teams that are inevitably going to clinch a playoff berth, and the bottom of the pack is separating itself as well. But for now, most of the Week 13 slate will feature games of at least modest significance to the teams involved.
In the meantime, we’re back with straight-up picks for Week X of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.
Last week, I struggled with my medium picks. I was 4-5 there, but 4-0 on high, 1-1 on low, and 1-0 on no confidence picks.
High confidence
Ravens over Broncos
Cowboys over Colts
Medium confidence
Bills over Patriots
Eagles over Titans
Seahawks over Rams
Bucs over Saints
Low confidence
Vikings over Jets
Commanders over Giants
Lions over Jaguars***
Packers over Bears
49ers over Dolphins
Bengals over Chiefs***
Raiders over Chargers***
No confidence
Texans over Browns
Falcons over Steelers