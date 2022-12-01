Best NFL player prop bets for Bills vs. Patriots for Week 13 Thursday Night Football

Week 13 of the NFL season will start on Thursday, December 1. This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football will feature the Buffalo Bills taking on the New England Patriots for the first time this season. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusettes, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Amazon Prime Video.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Patriots: Best NFL player prop bets

Rhamondre Stevenson, over 62.5 rushing yards (-115)

Stevenson has a tough matchup this week against the Bills' defense. They allow the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game. The Patriots will be without starting running back Damien Harris, giving Stevenson more upside in the run game. He only had 36 yards in the game last week, but should see the bulk of the work and surpass 62 rushing yards on Thursday.

Stefon Diggs, under 81.5 receiving yards (-115)

Diggs is one of the most targeted wide receivers in the league. He had 15 targets last week and brought in eight for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions. The Patriots' defense is a worse matchup for Diggs, so I think he sees a high reception total and maybe a score but stays under 82 yards.

Devin Singletary, over 1.5 receptions (-165)

Singletary has started coming into his own in the Bills’ offense. He has alternated games with how he has been involved in the passing game. Singletary only had one reception last game but had two before that. He has seen more than one reception in all but four games this season, so I think he brings in at least two on Thursday.