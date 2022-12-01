Bills vs. Patriots: Game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots renew their AFC East rivalry on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime in Week 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Here is a look at our game picks and best bets for the Week 13 matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Patriots odds

Spread: Bills -3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -170, Patriots +145

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Patriots +3.5

The half-point kicker makes all the difference here. New England is coming off a tough-luck loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving in which their defense did not play particularly poorly. They will look to slow down the tempo against the Bills’ high-powered offense, which should keep this game close. If they can keep things from getting out of hand early, forcing Mac Jones to force plays down the field, New England should keep this game within a field goal.

Over/under: Under 43.5

With wind gusts up to 40 mph expected in Foxborough, the Patriots especially are likely to predicate their offense on the running game. A consistently running clock could make all the difference. Just a few field goal holds would make this number hard to top. If the game plays into New England’s preferred style, the under looks awfully enticing.

Player prop: Rhamondre Stevenson O 35.5 receiving yards (-120)

Stevenson has become a fixture in the Patriots’ passing game, and with the aforementioned wind factoring in, his ability in the short passing game could prove decisive in this matchup. He caught nine balls last week and would likely need roughly half that on Thursday night in order to amass enough yards to hit this over.