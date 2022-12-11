Best NFL player prop bets for Dolphins vs. Chargers for Week 14 Sunday Night Football

The Sunday Night Football matchup for Week 14 this evening will feature the Miami Dolphins heading west to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium with the game airing on NBC.

The Dolphins are trying to get back on track after having their five-game winning streak snapped last week against the 49ers. Meanwhile, the Chargers have lost three of its last four contests and fell to the Raiders last Sunday.

We’ll go over some of the best player props for this matchup with odds coming courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Chargers: Best NFL player prop bets

Justin Herbert, over 299.5 passing yards (+100)

This game has real shootout potential with Tua Tagovailoa and his barrage of skill position weapons going up against Herbert and his playmakers. The Chargers QB had just his third 300+ yard passing game of the season last Sunday and if the team falls behind at any point, they’re going to lean on his arm to get them out of the jam. Take the over.

Jeff Wilson Jr., over 43.5 rushing yards (-110)

Wilson was a non-factor in the Dolphins’ loss to the Niners last week, registering just one carry for three yards. That can be attributed to the the return of Raheem Mostert to the lineup after a week hiatus and the team playing from behind for most of the game. Assuming the Miami offense is rolling in this one, Wilson should get the necessary touches to get to at least 44 rushing yards here.

Mike Gesicki, over 1.5 receptions (-155)

Gesicki has not recorded a single catch over the past two weeks for the Dolphins. The veteran tight end has been quiet, too quiet. That could be bad news for the Chargers and once can expect Gesicki to get multiple receptions in this one.