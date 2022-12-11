Breaking down NFL betting splits for Dolphins vs. Chargers on Week 14 Sunday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins head to the West Coast on Sunday Night Football to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Here we’re going to take a look at how the public is betting the game on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Chargers Week 14 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites. There’s 43% of the handle and 60% of bets are being placed on the Dolphins to cover.

Is the public right? Miami is the better team heading out on the road. Miami had won five games in a row prior to last week’s loss to the 49ers. The Chargers have dropped three of four games and are 2-3 at home this season. It’s basically a neutral field if you think about it.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 54.5. There’s 76% of the handle and 61% of bets are being placed on the OVER.

Is the public right? This is a very high total, in fact the highest total in a game in Week 14. Mike Williams is back for the Chargers on offense. The Dolphins have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. There are a lot of explosive wide receivers on both sides. Still, this is a tough number to get to.

Betting the moneyline: The Dolphins are ROAD favorites with moneyline odds at -180. Moneyline odds for the Chargers are at +155. There’s 65% of the handle and 71% of bets are being placed on the Dolphins to win.

Is the public right? There’s not much to see here. Again, the Dolphins are the better team and there isn’t much of a homefield advantage in L.A. Having to go cross country could impact things a bit. Still, the Dolphins are in a tight race in the AFC East and need a win to further themselves from the Jets.