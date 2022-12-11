Jets vs. Bills: Game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The incoming Week 14 schedule will include a matchup between the New York Jets (7-5) and Buffalo Bills (9-3) for an AFC East showdown. The Jets have fallen in two of their last three games, while the Bills are currently riding a three-game win streak.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jets-Bills in Week 14 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Bills odds

Spread: Bills -10

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bills -460, Jets +370

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jets +10

The Jets were victorious the first time these two teams met back in Week 9, so it’s likely that the Bills are plotting their revenge on their home turf. That said, the defenses have enough grit to keep this game close. New York’s defense held Josh Allen and Co. to 17 points in the last outing.

Over/under: Under 43

Not much has changed since these two teams’ last meeting. Other than Mike White replacing Zach Wilson as the Jets QB, the score tends to remain low when these franchises go head-to-head. The Bills won’t have Von Miller, as he’s been ruled out for the season, but the defense should keep White and the ground game in check. As long as Buffalo doesn’t score two touchdowns in the first quarter, it’s a great sign for the Under.

Player prop: Zonovan Knight O14.5 receiving yards (-120)

If this game plays out like the books think, the Jets will be playing from behind most of Sunday. The Jets’ primarily used Knight as the lead back in their 27-22 loss to the Vikings last week. Ty Johnson and James Robinson combined for 11 touches while Knight had 20.

Michael Carter is expected to be back and that could be why this line is down for Knight. I think he’s played well enough to split the backfield with Carter. Robinson won’t be much of a factor. Johnson could see work in the passing game as well but if Knight gets 2-3 catches, he should have a shot at the over.