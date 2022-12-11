Browns vs. Bengals: Game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The incoming Week 14 schedule will include a matchup between the Cleveland Browns (5-7) and Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) with huge ramifications on the line in the AFC North. The Browns are coming off back-to-back victories, while the Bengals are feeling unstoppable after besting the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Browns-Bengals in Week 14 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Bengals odds

Spread: Bengals -5.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Bengals -215, Browns +185

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bengals -5.5

Don’t count on Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense to tone things down after arguably their best win of the season last week. They know what they’re playing for, and they’re going to take what’s theirs: The AFC North crown and start their road back to the Super Bowl. Cleveland left a lot of points on the field last Sunday against a lowly Houston Texans defense, so look for the Bengals to go right after them.

Over/under: Over 46.5 (-110)

The Bengals are 5.5-point favorites as of Saturday and that should mean this game stays just close enough for the two offenses to continue to throw the ball. Deshaun Watson was bad in his first game this season. Another week of practice and game reps and he should get on the same page with WR Amari Cooper.

The Bengals have scored at least 27 points in seven of eight wins this season. With Cincy being favored, if the Bengals are going to win, we should anticipate that they score somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 points, their average in wins this season. One of their four losses was to the Browns, a game in which Cleveland scored 32 points. All signs point to the over.

Player prop: Deshaun Watson O1.5 passing TDs (+150)

This line feels odd. Sure, Watson was bad in his first game. Sure, the Browns are more of a running team. But a lot of the trends line up well for Watson and the passing game. As was mentioned above, the offense should run a bit better with Watson having played a game. His timing with Cooper should be better. The game script plays well for a high-scoring affair.

On the other hand, the Bengals don’t have a good pass rush, which should give Watson plenty of time to throw. If he’s more comfortable in the pocket that goes a long way. Cooper torched the Bengals earlier in the season and Cincy made Jacoby Brissett look like Aaron Rodgers (before this season). Brissett also rushed in a TD.

If this game is up-and-down, the Browns will be forced to throw a bit more. This line is juiced up but could pay off.