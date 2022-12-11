Texans vs. Cowboys: Game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The incoming Week 14 schedule will include a matchup between the Houston Texans (1-10-1) and Dallas Cowboys (9-3). The Texans haven’t won a game since Week 5, while the Cowboys have looked like one of the NFL’s best teams in the last three weeks.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Texans-Cowboys in Week 14 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Cowboys odds

Spread: Cowboys -17

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Cowboys -1650, Texans +950

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Texans +17.5

This is a wildly large spread for any NFL matchup. Don’t let the Cowboys’ 54-19 blowout victory against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 fool you. The Cowboys took advantage of a turnover-heavy passing affair that Houston will likely take note of before they make the same mistake as the Colts last week. Look for Houston to keep things on the ground, and the clock moving enough to keep the red-hot Dallas offense off the field.

Over/under: Over 44

The Cowboys might get to the over by themselves, let’s be real. Dallas should roll at -17 on the spread and easily get to 30+ points. Do the Texans put up any offense in garbage time? That’s the big question. Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks are both questionable and it doesn’t feel like either wideout will go. Still, the Cowboys put up 54 points against a better Colts team. What are they going to do to the Texans? This should get ugly fast but it’s also a Mike McCarthy team, so watch it be somewhat close for a quarter or two.

Player prop: Tony Pollard O67.5 rushing yards (-115)

If all goes well, the Cowboys are coasting to a win. Chances are if the starters play for at least a half and there are 4-5 touchdowns, Pollard broke a few long runs. He’s hit the over on this number in five of the past six games. Last week he only needed 12 carries in a blowout to get there. Usually the only time Pollard doesn’t go over his rushing prop is in a close contest. Again, the spread is 17 points. This won’t be close.