Vikings vs. Lions: Game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings for Week 14 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 11 with the game airing on FOX. The Lions step in as 2 point favorites with the over/under resting at 51.5 total points according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Vikings-Lions in Week 14 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Lions odds

Spread: DET -2

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: DET -135, MIN +115

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Lions -2

Forget about the records. The Lions are playing better than a 5-7 team, and the Vikings had to escape several close calls to earn that 10-2 record. Detroit has won four of its last five outings, and it came close to defeating the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. The Lions’ offense is humming at the moment. They should be able to finish the job against the Vikings this time around.

Over/under: Over 51.5

These are two dome teams that know how to score. Each defense plays a bend-but-don’t-break style that often allows points. The first meeting between these teams finished 28-24 in favor of the Vikings, and it would be surprising if we didn’t see more points this time around given the form of both offenses.

Player prop: T.J. Hockenson - Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+180)

Hockenson was traded from the Lions to the Vikings in the middle of the season, so you better believe he’s motivated to find the end-zone against his former team. This is a pretty good matchup too, as the Lions have allowed eight touchdowns to the tight end position this season, which is second-most in the NFL. The previous paragraph told us to expect plenty of points, and Hockenson is a good bet to contribute in that regard.