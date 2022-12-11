Eagles vs. Giants: Game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The New York Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 11 with the game airing on FOX. The Eagles stand in as 7.5 point road favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Eagles-Giants in Week 14 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Giants odds

Spread: PHI -7

Point total: 45

Moneyline: PHI -325, NYG +270

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants +7.5

The Eagles are the better team, but New York is fully capable of keeping this one close. It’s interesting to see Philadelphia step in as a favorite of more than a touchdown on the road in the division. The Eagles are only 1-4 against the spread on the road this year, and this line seems inflated.

Over/under: Under 45

Taking the Giants and under 45 is a correlated bet. The Eagles are 2-3 to the over on the road as opposed to 6-1 to the over at home. Philadelphia doesn’t have the same punch away from home, and that could lead to a lower-scoring and tight contest throughout.

Player prop: A.J. Brown under 70.5 receiving yards (+105)

Brown has been a boom-or-bust receiver in his first year with the Eagles. To that point, he hasn’t gone over this number in four of his last five games. There’s value when getting plus-money to the under, especially when considering that the Giants have allowed the 12th fewest receiving yards to the wide receiver position.