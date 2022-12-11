Ravens vs. Steelers: Game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 11 while airing on CBS. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers step in as 2 point home favorites in this AFC North rivalry.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Ravens-Steelers in Week 14 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Steelers odds

Spread: Steelers -2

Point total: 37

Moneyline: PIT -130, BAL +110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Steelers -2

Lamar Jackson will not play for the Ravens, which is why Pittsburgh is favored in this matchup. The Steelers have actually won three of their last four games, as they have made strides in executing their gameplan. On the other hand, Baltimore fill-in QB Tyler Huntley went 1-4 as a starter last season, so Pittsburgh seems like the play here with the short spread at home.

Over/under: Under 37

The Steelers have gone under this number in two of their last three wins. Pittsburgh wants to play a low-scoring contest, and they’ll likely get it with Jackson out for the Ravens. Baltimore has scored 13 or fewer points in two of their last three outings, and it’s difficult to see a consistent scoring path with the former MVP sidelined.

Player prop: Tyler Huntley over 45.5 rushing yards (-115)

Huntley knows how to use his legs, and there’s a chance he rely on that attribute on Sunday. The backup quarterback started five games for Baltimore last season, averaging nearly 57 rushing yards in those contests. That includes 72 rushing yards on 12 attempts against the Steelers last January.