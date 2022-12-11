Jaguars vs. Titans: Game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 11 with the game airing on CBS. The Titans step in as 3.5 point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jaguars-Titans in Week 14 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Titans odds

Spread: Titans -3.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: TEN -200, JAX +170

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jaguars +3.5

This one is shaping up to be a gritty divisional affair, and the Jaguars are intriguing underdogs while getting 3.5 points. Tennessee has to run the ball to be successful, and Jacksonville ranks seventh in yards per carry allowed. The Titans won’t blow the doors off any team, even if they have the talent advantage. Jacksonville should be able to keep this one close while contending for the outright victory in the fourth quarter.

Over/under: Under 41

These teams are a collective 5-1 to the under in division games this season. Furthermore, the Titans are 5-0 to the under as a favorite. We know Tennessee wants to run the ball and control possession. Jacksonville is fine with that strategy while keeping it close and trying to find a late score to win. No matter how you slice it, the under is appealing in this divisional battle.

Player prop: Robert Woods O39.5 receiving yards (-115)

Somebody has to catch passes for the Titans. The Jaguars allow 369.1 yards per game and 255 of that is through the air. Ryan Tannehill is healthy enough to play and Treylon Burks is out. Woods should lead the team in snaps at WR and targets. Neither defense is good and the spread is short, so this should have a decent amount of scoring and stay close.

The other thing to look at is the Titans’ past opponents and how Woods has fared. Four of the Titans’ past five opponents rank in the upper-half of the NFL in terms of defense. In those games, Woods hasn’t done well. The one game he did? Against a weak Packers team. Going up against Jacksonville should allow Woods to actually catch his targets and get to the over.