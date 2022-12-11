Dolphins vs. Chargers: Game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins head west to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14’s Sunday Night Football. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 11.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Dolphins-Chargers in Week 14 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Chargers odds

Spread: Dolphins -3.5 (+100)

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Dolphins -175, Chargers +150

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chargers +3.5

Los Angeles’ record against the spread is slightly better than Miami’s with the former being 7-5 this season versus the Dolphins’ 6-6 record. However, when playing on the road Miami’s record against the spread drops to 2-4, and their average scoring margin drops to -6.7 when playing away as well. The Chargers are coming off a significant loss last week that impacted their playoff hopes, so I think they’ll come back motivated and make this game tightly contested through four quarters.

Over/under: Over 53

The Dolphins head into Week 14 ranked eighth in scoring (24.9 ppg) while the Chargers are 14th (22.7). The point total has finished over in five of Miami’s road games this season, and with Los Angeles welcoming back Mike Williams into the fold it should set up their offense to be as healthy as its been since Week 1. Both teams have much to play for in this one and it should set up a high-scoring game script that concludes with the total finishing over.

Player prop: Jeff Wilson Jr. over 42.5 rushing yards (-115)

Wilson had a forgettable day last week against the 49ers' stout defense, but it’s never a bad day to follow up by facing one of the league’s worst run defenses. The Chargers rank 29th and allow an average of 151.6 yards per game on the ground, with that number bumping up to 166.0 in their last three games. Look for Mike McDaniel to get the run game back on track, which should mean Wilson being heavily involved and finishing over his allotted rushing total.