Bucs vs. 49ers: Game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14 of the NFL season. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, December 11.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bucs-49ers in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Bucs vs. 49ers odds

Spread: 49ers -3.5 (-105)

Point total: 37

Moneyline: 49ers -190, Bucs +160

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: 49ers -3.5

San Francisco is 7-5 against the spread this season, which is a seismic advantage over Tampa Bay’s 3-8-1 record. Most notably, the Bucs are 4-2 against the spread when playing at home, and despite having to adapt with a backup quarterback under center Kyle Shanahan should be equipped to craft a game-winning plan. By no means will this be a shootout, but the 49ers still boast more talent and have been much more consistent as opposed to the Bucs this season.

Over/under: Under 37

The 49ers looked capable with Brock Purdy under center last week, but the sample size is still small nonetheless. San Francisco averages 23.5 points per game but that number should take a dip with a third-string quarterback now starting for them. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay’s offense averages just 18.1 points per game, but they should have trouble finding the end zone against one of the league’s best defenses. Expect the under in this matchup.

Player prop: Christian McCaffrey over 54.5 rushing yards (-115)

With Purdy now the starter for the 49ers in the foreseeable future, expect Shanahan to lean heavily on his other offensive weapons, namely Christian McCaffrey. The newly acquired addition to the backfield should have success against the NFL’s 18th-ranked run defense that allows an average of 118.4 rushing yards per game. San Francisco should see a heavy dose of plays from the backfield, setting up McCaffrey to confidently finish over his allotted rushing total.