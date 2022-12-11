Panthers vs. Seahawks: Game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers travel to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14 of the NFL season. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lumen Field on Sunday, December 11.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Panthers-Seahawks in Week 14 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Seahawks odds

Spread: Seahawks -4 (-105)

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -190, Panthers +160

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Seahawks -4

Both of these teams are 6-6 against the spread this season, with the Panthers riding a 2-game streak of beating the spread respectively. Seattle has faced some tightly contested matchups in their last two games, but I think they will return home and put together a better offensive display as a result. The Seahawks are 3-2 against the spread when at home compared to the Panthers' record of 2-3 on the road, so I like Seattle to cover here.

Over/under: Over 44.5

The point total has finished over in seven of the Seahawks’ last 10 games, including their previous two matchups heading into Week 14. While Seattle has the fifth-ranked scoring offense this season, over their last three games they’ve given up the sixth-most points to opponents in that timespan (28.0 ppg). The Seahawks have proven to be able to score at will but they’ve also allowed their opponents to stay within games, and with that, I think a sneaky high-scoring affair with the Panthers could be in order.

Player prop: Tyler Lockett anytime TD scorer (+145)

Carolina’s relatively average pass defense, which ranks 14th in the NFL, will line up across Tyler Lockett, who has been on a hot streak heading into Week 14. The Seahawks receiver has found the end zone in five straight games and is coming off a 128-yard receiving performance last week with a team-high 12 targets. With Kenneth Walker III potentially limited or unable to play, look for Geno Smith and the passing game to play a prominent role, setting up Lockett for his sixth-straight game with a touchdown.