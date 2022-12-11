Chiefs vs. Broncos: Game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with the Denver Broncos in Week 14 of the NFL season. Kick off is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 11.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chiefs-Broncos in Week 14 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Broncos odds

Spread: Chiefs -8.5 (-110)

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Chiefs -425, Broncos +340

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Broncos +8.5

The Chiefs are 4-7-1 against the spread this season and 3-3 when playing on the road. The Broncos are 4-8 versus the spread overall and despite their shortcomings on offense, their defense has managed to keep the final score tight. Denver’s average scoring margin is -3.2 this season and only two of their losses all year have been by more than a touchdown. I like the Broncos’ defense to hold its own once again and keep the final score close.

Over/under: Under 44

With the Broncos' defense able to limit the Chiefs’ offense, to some extent, it should set up for what will be a lower-scoring game between these division rivals. Kansas City will need to blow out Denver for the combined total to hit the over, given the latter’s ineptitude at scoring the ball. The Broncos rank dead last in scoring with an average of 13.8 points per game, which makes the under seem increasingly likely in this one.

Player prop: Travis Kelce anytime TD scorer (-170)

Kelce had by far his worst game of the season in last week’s loss to the Bengals, so you can be sure he’s in for a true get-right game this week. While the Broncos' secondary is formidable, Kelce has been on a tear this season, finding the end zone five times in his last five games. The Chiefs' tight end is the undisputed top target for Patrick Mahomes, and look for him to find his go-to weapon in the end zone.