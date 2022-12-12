Best NFL player prop bets for Patriots vs. Cardinals for Week 14 Monday Night Football

Primetime games have been disappointing for the most part this season. It could be like that again for Week 14. The Arizona Cardinals host the New England Patriots. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cardinals: Best NFL player prop bets

Hunter Henry, Over 30.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

This is one of the bigger yardage totals for Henry this season, but he has a great matchup. The Cardinals have major struggles against tight ends and have allowed opposing tight ends to go way over this number in four of their last five games. Mac Jones has liked getting Henry the ball in the second half and I would expect that to continue tonight.

Hunter Henry, Anytime Touchdown (+265)

At this big of odds, this is a great bet. As I said above, the Cardinals have major issues stopping tight ends. The Patriots like targeting tight ends in the red zone. With five targets in each of the last two games, I would expect him to get at least targets in the end zone tonight.

Kyler Murray, Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+115)

This season has been a disaster for the Cardinals. Their franchise quarterback has struggled and dealt with injuries, but he’s played better the past few weeks. He’s gone over this number in the last three games. With Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins healthy, Murray should go over this total.