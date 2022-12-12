Breaking down NFL betting splits for Patriots vs. Cardinals on Week 14 Monday Night Football

On Monday Night Football in Week 14, the New England Patriots travel to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. Below we take a look at the betting splits for tonight's game.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cardinals, Week 14 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Patriots are two-point favorites. 54% of the handle and 49% of bets are being placed on the Patriots to cover.

Is the public right? This game could honestly go either way. If I had to choose, I think the Cardinals win outright. The Patriots need this win more as they’re still in playoff contention, but I believe the Cardinals are the better team. Kyler Murray should have the passing offense thriving tonight.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 43.5. 58% of the handle and 51% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? I honestly like the over tonight. The Patriots' offense is always a wide card, but the Cardinals have a high-powered offense. With DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown at wide out, this passing offense has the ability to move the ball handily.

Betting the moneyline: The Patriots are road favorites with moneyline odds at -130. Moneyline odds for the Cardinals are at +11o. 63% of the handle and 55% of bets are being placed on the Cardinals to win.

Is the public right? Yes, I think the Cardinals win the game outright tonight. I would stay away from the spread and just take the Cardinals on the moneyline. It’s surprising that they’re underdogs with all they’ve dealt with this season. Patriots are overrated and I think we see that tonight.