Dolphins vs. Bills: Game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The incoming Week 15 schedule will include a matchup between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back disappointing losses, while Buffalo will be looking to extend its win streak to five.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Dolphins-Bills in Week 15 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Bills odds

Spread: Bills -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bills -320, Dolphins +265

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Dolphins +7

The Dolphins stole the win against the Bills in Week 3. They have enough artillery on the offensive side to keep themselves within reach of the Bills for the entire contest. It probably wouldn’t be best to trust the Dolphins to repeat on the moneyline, but this will be Saturday’s most entertaining affair. Take the points here.

Over/under: Under 44.5

It’s bound to be a cold one in Buffalo, which is probably the main reason why the oddsmakers made it a one-TD spread in favor of the Bills. The Dolphins have struggled to put points on the board recently, and Buffalo will likely play at a glacial pace until the second half to try and squeak out a close victory late.