Ravens vs. Browns: Game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The incoming Week 15 schedule will include a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens (9-4) and Cleveland Browns (5-8). The Ravens have been victorious in their last two appearances, while Cleveland has only won two out of the last five.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Ravens-Browns in Week 15 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Browns odds

Spread: Browns -3

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Browns -155, Ravens +135

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Browns -3

The Ravens turned in a big victory, albeit an ugly one, last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. J.K. Dobbins’ rushing production, coupled with another strong defensive showing is what ultimately bailed out Baltimore. The Browns are confident that Deshaun Watson will start getting more comfortable with his receiving unit, and Nick Chubb should bounce back after two weeks without a touchdown.

Over/under: Under 38.5

Go with the alternate point total to be on the safe side, but after what we saw out of the Ravens offense in Week 14, they can’t be trusted with Tyler Huntley under center for the injured Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has just 26 total points in the last two games, and the Browns defense is good enough to keep the game in check. Don’t sell the Ravens short defensively either.