Colts vs. Vikings: Game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The incoming Week 15 schedule will include a Saturday afternoon matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3). The Colts enter with a rested unit after the Week 14 bye, while Minnesota continues to claw for a chance to secure a bye in the 2022-23 playoffs.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Colts-Vikings in Week 15 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Vikings odds

Spread: Vikings -4

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Vikings -200, Colts +170

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Vikings -4

The Vikings are expected to win this one handily, despite being ousted by the Detroit Lions in Week 14. They are still one of the league’s best teams on any given day, with an offense that has been top-tier for most of the 2022-23 campaign. While Minnesota’s defense might have gotten exposed last week against a surging Lions offense, Week 15 presents a much lighter task. The Colts were trampled 54-19 to the Dallas Cowboys before the bye week, so containing offenses has been far from their strong suit.

Over/under: Over 47.5

This game is likely to have a ton of Jonathan Taylor involvement early, because that might be Indianapolis’ only opportunity for success here. The Vikings have been average at stopping the run this season, but Taylor still muscled for 82 yards on the ground against a sturdy Cowboys run defense a couple of weeks ago. The Colts will put up their fair share of points. Also, look for Minnesota’s offense to come out with more flare than what has been put on display recently.