Best NFL player prop bets for Dolphins vs. Bills for Saturday Week 15

The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET while airing on NFL Network. Below, we’ll uncover three intriguing player prop bets from this primetime matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Bills: Best NFL player prop bets

Tyreek Hill over 75.5 receiving yards (-115)

Hill has gone over this number in five of his last six games. In fact, he has racked up nearly double this number (143+ yards) in three of those contests. The Bills are a strong defensive team, but Hill should see plenty of targets with game flow on his side in this divisional road game.

Josh Allen over 46.5 rushing yards (-115)

It doesn’t take much for Allen to beat this prop. He has gone over 46.5 rushing yards in five of his last six outings. It helps that the Dolphins have allowed the second-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season at 429. Allen beat this number in the first meeting against Miami on Sept. 25, and there’s a good chance he does it again on Saturday.

Gabriel Davis first touchdown scorer (+1000)

Davis has six touchdown receptions on the season, which ranks second behind Stefon Diggs for the most on the Bills. However, Diggs is +550 to score the first touchdown while Davis is +1000. That represents solid value with nearly twice the payout if Allen looks towards his No. 2 option in the red-zone early in the game. Davis has scored the first touchdown for the Bills three times this season. He was the first touchdown scorer of the game in two of those.