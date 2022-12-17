Best NFL player prop bets for Ravens vs. Browns for Saturday Week 15

The Cleveland Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Dec. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET while airing on NFL Network. Below, we’ll uncover three intriguing player prop bets from this matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Browns: Best NFL player prop bets

Donovan Peoples-Jones over 48.5 receiving yards (-125)

All three props are from the Browns, as we don’t have many offerings from Baltimore due to the Ravens’ questionable quarterback situation. Donovan Peoples-Jones has gone over this number in eight of his last ten games. A deeper dive shows he is averaging 57.8 yards per game while hitting 50+ in 9-of-13. Peoples-Jones went for 114 against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, so that could be a sign of things to come. It helps that the Ravens have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs this season.

Nick Chubb over 8.5 receiving yards (-115)

Chubb could get this in one catch, and he has snagged three receptions in three of his last five games. Furthermore, Chubb has recorded nine or more receiving yards in four of his last five games. Also, the Ravens have allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to opposing running backs.

Deshaun Watson over 17.5 pass completions (-120)

It’s easier to beat the Ravens through the air than the ground, so Cleveland may resort to that gameplan. Watson will get more comfortable in this offense as the season continues, and he ended up with 26 completions on 42 attempts at Cincinnati last week. There’s reason to believe that Watson can record 18+ completions no matter the game script. If the Browns fall behind, he should get there without much of a sweat.