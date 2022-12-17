Best NFL player prop bets for Colts vs. Vikings for Saturday Week 15

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Dec. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET while airing on NFL Network. Below, we’ll uncover three intriguing player prop bets from this matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Vikings: Best NFL player prop bets

Matt Ryan over 33.5 pass attempts (-140)

Ryan has registered 34 or more pass attempts in seven of his last nine games. There’s a good chance he extends that number regardless of how the game flow turns out. First off, the Colts are 4 point road favorites, and they could find themselves playing catch-up in the second half. Also, the Vikings are easier to beat through the air while giving up more passing yards than any other team this season. Both situations bode well for the over.

Parris Campbell over 42.5 receiving yards (-115)

More attempts from the Colts’ passing attack means more targets to go around for the receivers. As mentioned in the previous write-up, the Vikings have allowed the most passing yards of any team this season. The matchup could create a spike for some of the Indianapolis pass-catchers. Campbell is a safe bet to beat his receiving prop, as he has recorded 43+ receiving yards in six of his last eight games.

Dalvin Cook over 69.5 rushing yards (-115)

This really feels like a coming out party for Cook, who has been somewhat quiet over the second half of the season. Game flow is on his side, as the Vikings are listed as four point home favorites. You better believe the Minnesota RB will see his 20+ carries against this vulnerable Colts’ defense. Indianapolis has gotten beat up in the running game lately, allowing 168 total rushing yards and three touchdowns to Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combined last time out. Even Benny Snell Jr. of the Pittsburgh Steelers was able to notch 5.3 yards per carry against the Colts. You better believe Cook will be able to bounce back this matchup.