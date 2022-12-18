Best NFL player prop bets for Giants vs. Commanders for Week 15 Sunday Night Football

Week 15’s Sunday Night Football game will feature the New York Giants taking on the Washington Commanders. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC. Neither team can win the NFC East, but each needs a win to stay in the mix for an NFC Wild Card spot.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Commanders: Best NFL player prop bets

Daniel Jones over 28.5 rushing yards (-130)

From the lack of a dominant passing attack, a lot of people forget that Jones has rushing upside. This season, he has 95 attempts for 548 yards and five touchdowns through 13 games. When these teams met in Week 13, Jones tallied 71 yards on the ground and was the team’s leading rusher. He should be able to surpass 28 rushing yards on Sunday night.

Darius Slayton over 3.5 receptions (-115)

While the Giants lack a dominant pass catcher, we have seen Slayton take a step forward in the offense. Before last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, he had three straight games of at least six targets and three receptions. He brought in six of his eight targets for 90 yards against Washington two weeks ago, so Slayton should tally at least four receptions in the rematch.

Brian Robinson over 64.5 rushing yards (-125)

Robinson is having an impactful rookie season for the Commanders. He has seen at least 13 carries in five straight games and has at least 65 rushing yards in three of his last five. Robinson had 21 carries for 96 yards two weeks ago against New York. Yes, the game did go into overtime, but Robinson should still have at least 65 rushing yards Sunday night.