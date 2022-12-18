Breaking down NFL betting splits for Giants vs. Commanders on Week 15 Sunday Night Football

Week 15’s edition of Sunday Night Football will feature the New York Giants taking on the Washington Commanders. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. When these teams met up in Week 13, the game ended in a 20-20 tie.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Commanders, Week 15 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Commanders are 4.5-point favorites. 75% of the handle and 66% of bets are being placed on the Giants to cover.

Is the public right? I think the public has this one wrong. Yes, this game was close two weeks ago, but I think Washington pulls away at home. The Commanders have won three of their last four games, and all of them have been by at least six points. I think Washington wins and covers the spread.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 40.5. 44% of the handle and 69% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? The Giants have scored at least 20 points in three straight games, while the Commanders have scored at least 19 in four straight. This line is going to be close, but I am taking the over. I think we see Washington take advantage of a banged-up New York secondary and air the ball out a little more while New York keeps it on the ground.

Betting the moneyline: The Commanders are home favorites with moneyline odds at -215. Moneyline odds for the Giants are at +185. 44% of the handle and 63% of bets are being placed on the Commanders to win.

Is the public right? While the money is not following the number of bets placed, I think the public is right and that Washington will win. They are coming off a bye week, and that late-season recharge should pay dividends this week. The Commanders are likely to still be without Chase Young, but they should be able to secure the home win as they make their playoff push as the season winds down.