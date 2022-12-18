Falcons vs. Saints: Game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The incoming Week 15 schedule will include a matchup between the Atlanta Falcons (5-8) and New Orleans Saints (4-9) for an NFC South melee. The Falcons and Saints both enter fresh off a bye week, and each holding a two-game losing streak.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Falcons-Saints in Week 15 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Saints odds

Spread: Saints -4

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Saints -195, Falcons +165

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Falcons +4

While the NFL community is flummoxed by the awful records in the NFC South, we should also be in for an exciting finish to see which team will be the representative in the 2022-23 playoffs. Falcons fans can go ahead and breathe a sigh of relief that the Marcus Mariota experiment is over for the rest of the season, and the Desmond Ridder story will begin. The talented rookie showcased solid accuracy and ball-carrying during the preseason, so it’s not totally crazy to think he has a shot at a colossal debut, with very little pressure on his back.

Over/under: Under 43.5

Both offenses have struggled to move the ball recently, and with one of the two QBs making his professional debut, you can expect things to start off slow. Neither team is averaging more than 18.7 total points per contest in the previous three appearances, so this set total looks sky-scraping.

Player prop: Drake London OVER 44.5 receiving yards

London has come on of late, going for 54, 86, and 74 receiving yards over his last three. Now he gets a more accurate passer in Desmond Ridder and I expect him to beat this prop.